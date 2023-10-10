Rs 2,893 crore supplementary estimates presented

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2023-2024, the state government has allotted a total of Rs 2,893 crore for several important initiatives across the state. Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu announced on Monday that a sum of Rs 304 crore has been allocated for the construction of stormwater drains in Greater Chennai Corporation limits and Cuddalore municipal corporation under the state disaster mitigation fund.

A sum of Rs 277 crore has been set aside for the comprehensive upgrade of 45 government polytechnic institutions across the state, and Rs 139 crore for the Adyar river restoration project. Thennarasu also said a sum of Rs 181.40 crore has been sanctioned to provide input subsidy relief assistance to 1,87,275 farmers in 25 blocks of Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. A total of Rs 893.23 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation project.

Apart from this, the government has allocated Rs 175.53 crore towards share capital assistance to Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and Tiruchy Milk Union, Rs 171.05 crore as ways and means advance to state transport undertakings to settle arrears to employees of state transport undertakings, and Rs 511.84 crore for inter-state movement and handling of foodgrains, fair price shops under National Food Security Act, 2013.

DMK alliance partners to support bandh in delta

Chennai: The ruling DMK’s alliance partners, including MDMK, VCK, and CPI, have voiced support for the upcoming bandh planned in delta districts by Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection on October 11. The protest aims at condemning the intransigence of Karnataka government and the failure of the BJP-led central government to take adequate measures to ensure compliance with the directives of Cauvery Water Management Authority regarding the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh is scheduled to take place in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore and Ariyalur districts.

