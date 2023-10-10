Running out of supplies, say Tamil Nadu students in Israel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the conflict situation between Israel and Palestine escalates further, Indian students stranded in Israel have sought refuge in shelter homes. The central government and the Tamil Nadu government are separately collecting details of those stranded in Israel.

Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee K S Masthan told TNIE, “The state government is documenting details of every Tamil in Israel. We will do everything at our disposal to ensure their safety.” Following the escalation of conflict in Israel, the state government has announced helpline numbers. According to sources, 32 people have approached the government so far through the helpline. A separate online form is provided by both the centre and the state government to collect details of those stranded in Israel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel. Tamils are safe as of now, but if the situation escalates we will coalesce with the central government to bring back our people safely,” the minister said. When TNIE spoke with students stranded in Israel, they said they have managed to find safety in shelter homes nearby for the time being.

S Manoj from Sivaganga, who is currently pursuing PhD in Chemistry from Bar-Ilan University at Raman ghat, located 9 km from Tel Aviv, said, “Whenever we hear a siren or a missile sound, we move to the shelter home. We are surviving on the ration bought a week ago.

A few parents who were on vacation are also stranded here. Even though our place is relatively safe, we are scared to move out and we might also run out of our rations and medicines in a few days.” The minister further said, “If the Tamils in Israel cannot reach the embassy officials, they can contact our 24*7 helpline. We will follow up and ensure that their needs are addressed.”

