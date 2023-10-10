Sewage from health complex at Tamil Nadu's Sirugamani turns potential health hazard

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With eight toilets, eight urinals, two bathing and two dress changing rooms, the modern health complex in Sirugamani panchayat caters to around 2,000 residents of S Pudukkottai area and used by around 600 people.

But due to lack of proper maintenance, the sewage that flows out of the centre is anything but healthy for the neighbourhood. Right next to the health centre is an Anganwadi centre and an Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School, both of which suffer from the sewage that flows out of the centre. A Class 9 student of the Adi Dravidar school said,

"Since there are no proper pathways for sewage from the complex, they pass through our school. During rainy season the school premises stink because of it and mosquitoes breed here as well." MRS Rajalingam a CPI member said,

"We have appealed to town panchayat officials multiple times, but no action has been taken yet. With fever cases rising across the state, the authorities should immediately prevent sewage from flowing along school campuses. The Adi Dravidar School students' health is also at risk." TNIE contacted town panchayat president Sivagami Sundari R, who assured that immediate action would be taken.

