Tamil Nadu's Madathupatti villagers petition against headmaster who comes to school drunk

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: During the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, villagers of Madathupatti submitted a petition to Tirunelveli District Collector K P Karthikeyan, seeking the removal of the headmaster of a government-aided primary school in their village over his alleged irregularity in attendance.



Several parents along with their children visited the collectorate. "The primary school has got just two teachers, including the headmaster, and around 40 students, all of whom belong to the economically weaker sections. The headmaster, however, is irregular to the school. Sometimes, he comes in an inebriated state. This hampers the education of our children. The district administration should take steps to transfer the headmaster," they said in their petition.



A woman cancer patient of Therku Bazaar in Palayamkottai submitted a petition to the Chief Minister's special cell alleging that a non-banking financial company had debited the entire Rs 1,000 from the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme aid in the name of installments for a washing machine that she had bought a few months ago. The complainant said that she had already paid off the EMIs and had also received a 'no due certificate', but the financial service company continued to deduct money from her account. Although, she said, she had earlier filed a complaint with the district collector, no action was taken.



In Tenkasi, residents of Kurinchampatti and Karaiyalanur submitted a petition to District Collector D Ravichandran regarding the unauthorised blasting at a nearby stone quarry, dust from which gets deposited on their crops, causing it to wither. The blasting, they said, has also caused cracks to develop on the walls of their houses. In addition to this, District Coordinator of Iyarkai Vala Paathugappu Sangam T Joseph Rathinam demanded a ban on the movement of mineral-laden vehicles during school hours.

