Home States Tamil Nadu

Year after roof damage, public library at Tamil Nadu's Esanai awaits repairs

S Singaram, a villager, said, "I have been visiting the library every day for a few years now. I spend more time there reading than at home.

Published: 10th October 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Year after roof damage, public library at Esanai awaits repairs

A public library was badly damaged at Esanai village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  The space constraints notwithstanding, visitors to the over two-decades-old public library at Esanai in the district are worried about the building condition ever since a portion of the roof gave away around a year ago due to an alleged lack of maintenance.

They urge for a new building in its place. While students and even people from neighbouring villages access the collection of around 3,000 books at the public library established in 1996, they express fear of reading on the premises as the roof plastering peeled off around a year ago.

S Singaram, a villager, said, "I have been visiting the library every day for a few years now. I spend more time there reading than at home. But I have been afraid to read there ever since a portion of the building collapsed. So I borrow books and read them at home."

Condemning the alleged inaction by the authorities concerned on the issue, he said this reduced the footfall at the library. The library currently claims to see a daily footfall of around 100. V Murugan, a student, said, "The library helps in our studies and in gaining general knowledge.

Retired teachers also visit.” Its dilapidated condition, however, is worrying. There is also not enough space to sit down and read. The district administration must construct a new building and add books to the collection, he added. When contacted, a local official with the public libraries directorate said, "We are going to shift the library temporarily. We have requested the government for a new building. It will be built soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public library Esanai Perambalur district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp