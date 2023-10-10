Year after roof damage, public library at Tamil Nadu's Esanai awaits repairs

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The space constraints notwithstanding, visitors to the over two-decades-old public library at Esanai in the district are worried about the building condition ever since a portion of the roof gave away around a year ago due to an alleged lack of maintenance.

They urge for a new building in its place. While students and even people from neighbouring villages access the collection of around 3,000 books at the public library established in 1996, they express fear of reading on the premises as the roof plastering peeled off around a year ago.

S Singaram, a villager, said, "I have been visiting the library every day for a few years now. I spend more time there reading than at home. But I have been afraid to read there ever since a portion of the building collapsed. So I borrow books and read them at home."

Condemning the alleged inaction by the authorities concerned on the issue, he said this reduced the footfall at the library. The library currently claims to see a daily footfall of around 100. V Murugan, a student, said, "The library helps in our studies and in gaining general knowledge.

Retired teachers also visit.” Its dilapidated condition, however, is worrying. There is also not enough space to sit down and read. The district administration must construct a new building and add books to the collection, he added. When contacted, a local official with the public libraries directorate said, "We are going to shift the library temporarily. We have requested the government for a new building. It will be built soon."

