60 women beedi rollers undergo wig-making training in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: District collector KP Karthikeyan inaugurated a wig-manufacturing training programme for the second batch of around 60 women beedi rollers in Mukkudal on Monday. The district administration started the initiative to provide workers an alternative job, and had already trained 50 women beedi rollers in association with The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Adyar Cancer Institute. Karthikeyan advised the women to become an entrepreneur and provide employment opportunities to at least 1,000 beedi workers.



In Tenkasi's Vadiyur village, district collector D Ravichandran inaugurated a free jute bag making and printing training programme for the members of women self-help groups on Tuesday. "The training, organized by AOS Mission charity organization, received financial assistance from NABARD. It marks a significant step towards empowering women and promoting sustainable practices in the district. By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, this initiative aims to enhance their employability and enable them to contribute to the local economy," Ravichandran said.

