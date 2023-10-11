After complaints, 275 more liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu may be shut

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government is mulling on closing 275 more Tasmac outlets across the state and has asked bureaucrats to collect intelligence inputs from areas where frequent complaints are reported. Officials said the move comes in response to opposition by residents near these outlets as they were near places of worship. A final decision is yet to be taken on whether the outlets will be permanently shut down or relocated, they added. In June, the state government had shut down 500 outlets across the state.

“In several districts, including the outskirts of Chennai, Villupuram and Karur, the district administrations have been receiving numerous complaints. Consequently, we established a dedicated team to assess the locations,” a Tasmac official said. The team conducted inspections and relocated more than 10 shops to alternative locations.

“Currently, we have identified 275 retail liquor outlets in different parts of the state where frequent problems arise. In June, out of 5,329 outlets, 500 were closed. Presently, 4,829 outlets are operational in the state. The closure has had a slight impact on the corporation’s revenue. Hence, we are deliberating whether to shut down these 275 shops or relocate them.” The final decision will be made by the state government based on intelligence reports, the official added.

In addition to these developments, some residents in Mylapore have urged the state government to close a retail liquor shop operating in their locality. “This area had three Tasmac outlets that frequently caused disturbances. Responding to several complaints and requests from residents, the state government closed two of these shops in June, but one remains operational.

Since their closure, there has been a significant crowd in front of the only remaining liquor shop during peak hours. This poses a hazard for children, women and the elderly when crossing the area,” said M Sugumaran (42), from Mylapore. Residents have made multiple appeals to close the remaining outlet, adding that the state should take into consideration that Mylapore is home to the historic Kabaleeswarar temple, attracting visitors from various places.

Excise duty on IMFL doubled

Chennai: A 100% increase in excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been announced by the state. This decision was unveiled during the assembly session, where Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy said the move would increase the state’s revenue.

“For ordinary brands, the duty will increase from `250 to `500 per proof litre. Medium brands will see an increase from `300 to `600, while premium brands will witness a jump from `500 to `1,000 per proof litre.” Proof litre is defined as being twice the percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV). For example, whisky may be labelled as 50% ABV and as 100 proof; 86-proof whisky contains 43% ABV.

This hike in excise duty is expected to have direct impact on the prices of liquor available through Tasmac outlets. The price may go up by `5 to `50 per bottle. According to the 2023-24 policy note, the state government’s revenue from excise and VAT in the previous fiscal year, 2022-23, stood at `44,098.6 crore.

