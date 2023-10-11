Bill tabled to establish private universities in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has tabled a bill to establish seven new private universities by amending the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, on Tuesday. The universities proposed are Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University in Tiruchy, Sree Anusuya University in Villupuram, Sri Venkateswaraa University in Thoothukudi, NMV University in Chennai, Takshashila University in Villupuram and Joy University in Villupuram.

As per the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, the government can permit establishing a private university after it is satisfied that the sponsoring body has fulfilled the conditions of the letter of intent. The University Grants Commission also stipulates that separate Acts should be passed for establishing a university or its name should be included in the private universities acts in respective states. To protect the welfare of the student community, the Act has been amended, the bill states.

“This is the first time the state is promoting private universities. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education, there are no private universities in TN. However, there are 26 deemed-to-be universities,” said P Sivakumar, former syndicate member of University of Madras.

