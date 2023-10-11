Home States Tamil Nadu

Bill to amend Chit Funds Act passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly passed a bill to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982 which empowers the government to delegate power to sub-ordinate officers or authorities to hear appeals filed under Section 70 of the Act.

The bill said the Act facilitates any party aggrieved by any order or award passed by the registrar or his nominee under Section 69 may appeal to the state government. A large number of appeals have been filed under this section and there is delay in disposal.

“It is necessary to delegate the power of hearing appeals to subordinate officers. The government has decided to amend sections 70 and 84 to empower the state to delegate the power to subordinate officers,” the bill said. 

‘All eligible beneficiaries will get Rs 1K honorarium’ 
Chennai: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that all eligible woman beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will receive Rs 1,000 and nobody will be left out.  “I urge MLAs to furnish information regarding eligible beneficiaries within their respective constituencies who are yet to receive the benefit.

The Special Programmes Implementation Department will conduct field visits to verify the credentials,” Udhayanidhi said. On the inclusion of physically challenged individuals and transpersons, Udhyanidhi said, “In response to requests, rules and regulations were adopted. A total of 4.78 lakh physically challenged individuals and old-age pensioners became eligible and 890 transpersons were also identified to benefit.” 

