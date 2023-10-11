CM Stalin flays AIADMK’s ‘love’ for Muslim prisoners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condemned the AIADMK for its “sudden love” for Muslim prisoners serving life sentence but supporting anti-minority measures of the union government like CAA while being in power for 10 years.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, Stalin said some opposition parties are trying to portray as if the incumbent government did not take any step to release Muslim prisoners and nobody had been released so far.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the government to release 36 Muslim prisoners who were in prison for over 20 years, considering their old age and illness. Replying to the demand, Stalin said, “A six-member committee, led by retired High Court judge N Adhinathan was tasked with evaluating and recommending the premature release of prisoners who have served extended sentences.

In accordance with its report submitted on October 28, 2022, and in commemoration of the 115th birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai, the government has submitted a list of 49 life convicts for the governor’s approval to facilitate premature release. This list includes 20 Muslims. Till October 8, a total of 335 life convicts have been prematurely released and this includes nine Muslims. This was following consideration of the cases of 566 life convicts.”

“Why didn’t the AIADMK take any action to facilitate the release of Muslim prisoners? But, it released convicts in the Dharmapuri bus burning case. We know, and all brothers and sisters from the minority community know the reason behind the AIADMK’s sudden love for Muslim prisoners,” Stalin said. Following Stalin’s response, Palaniswami raised objections to certain points, leading to a brief exchange of arguments between the two. Subsequently, AIADMK members walked out.

Speaking to reporters outside, Palaniswami said Speaker M Appavu did not “permit” him to reply to the chief minister’s accusation that AIADMK had not done anything for Muslims, and hence, his party staged a walkout. Palaniswami gave a detailed statement of welfare measures taken during AIADMK regime for Muslims.

Law minister sends letter to governor

Law Minister S Raghupathy dashed off a letter to Governor RN Ravi urging him to clear files relating to the premature release of 49 life convicts, including 20 Muslims. He said political leaders raised the issue in Assembly, and the CM had promised action

(With inputs from agencies)

