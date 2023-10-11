Coconut tree climbers in Tamil Nadu seek higher solatium

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Coconut tree climbers have sought higher compensation, for death resulting from fall from a tree, saying such incidents are not considered for relief under state government schemes.

Speaking to TNIE, Thennai Thozhilalar Peravai president V Dharmarajan said, “There are more than 100 coconut farm labourers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. But we have no financial security. The entire workforce is unorganised and we are unable to reach the government to highlight our problems.”

Speaking to TNIE, Farmers Association of Tiruppur (Udumalaipet) president ‘Neera’ Periasamy said, “Almost all climbers and farm workers have poor financial background. The government does not provide solatium or compensation in the event of an accident.”

An official from the district administration said, “There is no particular compensation scheme for accidents like falling from trees. In the case of death, climbers’ families are eligible to get Rs 1 lakh under CM Public Relief Fund.” Coconut Development Board (Tiruppur) farm manager - G Ragothaman said, “Compensation has been a long-standing demand of climbers, but there are no government policies regarding death of climbers resulting from fall from the coconut tree.

They are just treated as accident. Recently, the Coconut Development Board joined hands with New India Assurance Company to create a tailor-made policy for coconut tree climbers. The death and permanent disablement compensation is Rs 5 lakh, and permanent partial disablement is Rs 2.5 lakh. We are planning to conduct campaigns about this policy in Tiruppur district.”

