Crisis peaks, release of Mettur water for Cauvery delta irrigation stopped

SALEM: The release of water from Mettur dam for Cauvery delta irrigation was stopped on Tuesday morning due to shortage of water. However, 500 cusecs of water is being released into the Cauvery river to cater to drinking water needs. WRD officials said the volume of water released for drinking is likely to be increased in the upcoming days depending on the demand.

“There are 155 drinking water schemes across 24 districts in the state dependent on Cauvery river . Besides, water is supplied to more than 40 industries. It is the responsibility of the government to provide water to these schemes on a regular basis. Therefore, considering the availability of water in the dam, the release of water for irrigation has been stopped. The volume of water currently released for drinking needs will be increased depending on the demand. The inflow of water to the dam will increase once north east monsoon sets in,” officials said.

According to sources, on June 12, the water level in the dam was 103.35 feet (69.252 tmc feet) against its full level of 120 feet (93.47 tmc feet), following which water was released for Cauvery delta irrigation that day. However, water should be opened from June 12 to January 28 for kuruvai, samba and thaladi cultivation every year. Of this, 99.74 tmc feet of water has to be provided till September 15, only for delta kuruvai cultivation. But, as the southwest monsoon failed, sufficient water was not released even from dams in Karnataka.

When there is enough water in the dam, a maximum of up to 1,500 cusecs is released for drinking water requirement, sources said. As of Tuesday, the water level of Mettur dam was 30.90 feet and the inflow into the dam was 163 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the water inflow to Kodiveri dam near Gobichettipalayam in Erode increased on Tuesday morning. WRD officials said, “800 cusecs of water from Bhavanisagar dam is released into Bhavani river for Kalingarayan irrigation and drinking water needs. Heavy rains lashed catchment areas on Monday night. Due to this, the water inflow into the Kodiveri dam increased. So 1,302 cusecs of water was released from Kodiveri dam on Tuesday morning. Besides, tourists were banned from bathing in the dam on Tuesday.”

