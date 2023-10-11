Detention order against SC suspects in Muthaiah murder case revoked by Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The state government has revoked the detention order issued by Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan under the Goondas Act against three suspects in the SC teenager Muthaiah's murder case after the Advisory Board expressed its unanimous opinion that there was no sufficient evidence to justify the trio's detention.



Following the murder of Appuvilai villager Muthaiah (19) in July, Thisayanvilai police registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the victim's father P Kanniappan's complaint that his son was murdered by the relatives of a BC community girl who was in a relationship with Muthaiah.



However, the police later refuted the 'honour killing' allegation and altered the FIR. Three SC youth were named as suspects and based on Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan's recommendation, they were detained under the Goondas Act in August. Now, following a representation from the suspects' families, the Advisory Board has recommended the revoking of the collector's detention order.



"The grounds of detention of the detenu were placed before the Advisory Board under section 10 of the Goondas Act. The board perused the grounds of detention, the report of the detaining authority and the written and oral representations of the detenu's family member. It has expressed its unanimous opinion that there is no sufficient cause for the detention. Hence, the government is revoking the detention order by the collector," said S Narayani, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department, in three different orders sent to the collector.



CPM district Secretary K Sriram, who is offering legal aid to the families of the suspects and the deceased, said a bail petition would be filed before the lower court on behalf of the suspects. The CPM and parents of the deceased alleged that Muthaiah was a victim of 'honour killing' and demanded the arrest of the BC community men, who allegedly murdered him.

