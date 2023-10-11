DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran loses Rs 1 lakh; says did not share OTP, details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fraudsters swindled Rs 99,999 from the bank account of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran after which they called his wife posing as bank officials. A complaint has been filed in this regard with the cyber crime wing at the city police commissionerate.

Maran took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday where he said that Rs 99,999 was stolen from his Axis Bank savings account on Sunday and that no OTP was generated. “Instead, a call was made to the account’s joint holder - my wife’s number and the fraudsters had the gall to ask if the transaction had taken place. They pretended to be from the bank but had a picture of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes on their display picture,” he tweeted.

He said he was puzzled how the fraudsters accessed personal information and breached security protocols with such ease. Police said a special team has been formed to nab the suspects. The former union IT minister demanded “accountability and justice” from the Centre, as he cited a news report to point out that financial fraud accounted for 75% of cyber crimes in India from January 2020 to June 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Fraudsters swindled Rs 99,999 from the bank account of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran after which they called his wife posing as bank officials. A complaint has been filed in this regard with the cyber crime wing at the city police commissionerate. Maran took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday where he said that Rs 99,999 was stolen from his Axis Bank savings account on Sunday and that no OTP was generated. “Instead, a call was made to the account’s joint holder - my wife’s number and the fraudsters had the gall to ask if the transaction had taken place. They pretended to be from the bank but had a picture of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes on their display picture,” he tweeted. He said he was puzzled how the fraudsters accessed personal information and breached security protocols with such ease. Police said a special team has been formed to nab the suspects. The former union IT minister demanded “accountability and justice” from the Centre, as he cited a news report to point out that financial fraud accounted for 75% of cyber crimes in India from January 2020 to June 2023. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp