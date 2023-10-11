Loco pilots hold hunger stir, allege stressful working conditions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loco pilots from the Southern Railway held a one-day hunger strike opposite Moore Market Complex on Tuesday alleging extremely stressful working conditions and bringing down working time to eight hours a day. They added that loco pilots are able to spend only 16 hours with their families every week.

Referring to a tragic train accident in Odisha, The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) pointed out that the contributing factors, that led to the crew falling into microsleep, were not considered. Both loco pilots involved in the accident were dismissed from service.

“A review of the 30-day working schedule of the drivers revealed that one of the loco pilots worked 18 trips, of which 14 were night duties. The other driver worked 22 trips, with 17 being night duties,” said U Baburajan, AILRSA general secretary. Baburajan added that loco pilots are legally entitled to a minimum of 46 hours of weekly rest, but they are only provided with 22 to 30 hours of rest.

V Balachandran, AILRSA central organizing secretary, said that the continuous absence from headquarters should be limited to a maximum of 36 hours and the number of consecutive night duties should be brought down from six to two and at least one full night of rest before being assigned work again. The association also passed a resolution demanding toilet facilities for women train drivers, among other demands.

