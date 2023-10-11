Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister KKSSR Ramachandran attributes cracker accidents to staff’s haste in view of Deepavali

In his reply, the minister said that a total of 1,482 crackers units are operating in the state, and 1,085 are in Virudhunagar district.

Published: 11th October 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister KKSSR Ramachandran

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran affirmed that the state government is taking proactive steps to safeguard the well-being of firecracker unit employees. 

Ramachandran’s response follows a calling attention motion initiated by MLAs who urged the government to enhance safety in firecracker units and provide increased compensation to victims and their families.

In his reply, the minister said that a total of 1,482 crackers units are operating in the state, and 1,085 are in Virudhunagar district. He attributed accidents in the units to employees’ undue haste in producing more items in view of Deepavali demand.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives to prevent accidents in firecracker units, he outlined safety measures. A committee led by chief secretary has been established to oversee the industry, and collectors have been instructed to conduct inspections at cracker units four times a month. The minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring accident-free firecracker units. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKSSR Ramachandran firecracker units Deepavali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp