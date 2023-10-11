Minister KKSSR Ramachandran attributes cracker accidents to staff’s haste in view of Deepavali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran affirmed that the state government is taking proactive steps to safeguard the well-being of firecracker unit employees.

Ramachandran’s response follows a calling attention motion initiated by MLAs who urged the government to enhance safety in firecracker units and provide increased compensation to victims and their families.

In his reply, the minister said that a total of 1,482 crackers units are operating in the state, and 1,085 are in Virudhunagar district. He attributed accidents in the units to employees’ undue haste in producing more items in view of Deepavali demand.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives to prevent accidents in firecracker units, he outlined safety measures. A committee led by chief secretary has been established to oversee the industry, and collectors have been instructed to conduct inspections at cracker units four times a month. The minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring accident-free firecracker units.

