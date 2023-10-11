New ‘high’: 4 permanent teachers run Tamil Nadu college

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a sordid tale that exemplifies the state of higher education in TN’s hinterland, just one guest lecturer single-handedly handles all classes of BSc physics in the government arts and science college in Kumulur. While the sanctioned staff strength is 78, the college has just 39 faculties (50%) for 840 students across departments, and most of them are guest lecturers. The college has just four permanent faculty members, according to records accessed by TNIE.

Just a few days ago, a guest lecturer was appointed for the BSc biotechnology course that started a month back. The biotechnology undergraduate course, which has 18 students, is offered by only two government arts colleges in Tamil Nadu, sources said. After pressure from students, the college administration utilised the PTA fund to hire a guest lecturer for the course for a salary of Rs 5,000 per month.

“Several guest lecturers have been working for more than 10 years but their jobs have not been regularised yet. Many faculty members handle classes without a break. They are overworked and overburdened,” some teachers said. A physics student, a first-generation learner, said he doesn’t have any kind of exposure to the subject and lack of teachers is a double whammy.

A biotechnology student said the sole guest lecturer of the department cares for them but it’s becoming difficult to learn everything from that one teacher. The college, which was started as a constituent college of Bharathidasan University in 2008, was converted into a separate arts college in 2020. Students are mostly from Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Thoothukudi districts.

K Mariammal, principal, said they have requested for more faculties from the Directorate of Collegiate Education. When TNIE contacted the regional joint director of education, Tiruchy, Gunasekaran, he said they have requested the state government to fill the vacancies expeditiously. K Yogarajan of the All India Save Education Committee said,

“It is the economically and historically underprivileged sections that opt for higher education in government arts colleges. With such poor infrastructure, it becomes impossible to impart knowledge to them. This situation also shows the commitment of the government in taking care of the weaker sections. Only by strengthening government infrastructure can education reach everyone.”

