NIA seized cell phone, sim cards from State functionary of Wahdate Islami Hind

A Thajudeen Hamith, while addressing media persons claimed he was inquired in connection with a Bihar NIA case in which he has no role.

Published: 11th October 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The sleuths of NIA seized a cell phone and two SIM cards from the state general secretary of Wahdate Islami Hind, in Madurai on Wednesday.

According to sources, the officials conducted an inquiry for more than two hours with the state functionary A Thajudeen Hamith (37) at the police officers' mess at Madurai. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case registered by Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022 against Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister's visit.

After inquiry, while addressing media persons Thajudeen claimed he was inquired in connection with a Bihar NIA case in which he has no role. BJP government through NIA has been targeting and threatening Muslims. 

However, the NIA has yet to make any official statement related to the inquiry. 

In connection with the development, the Madurai city police increased security measures. Thajudeen hails from Samayar Santhu of Kajimar Street in Madurai city. 

The federal probe agency also carried out searches in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

