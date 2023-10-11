Home States Tamil Nadu

Peak-hour power tariff increase for LT III-B industries postponed

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan informed the House on Tuesday that the proposed increase in peak hour consumption charges for LT III-B industries would be deferred until the installation of smart meters. The statement follows a calling attention motion presented by MLAs of various parties, who urged the state government to withdraw the planned hike in peak hour consumption charges for LT III-B industries.

Anbarasan highlighted the comparative advantage of the power tariff for MSME industries in the state, noting that it is substantially lower than that of neighbouring states. He further explained, “In response to the appeals made by MSME forums, the chief minister has taken the decision to postpone the proposed increase in peak hour consumption charges until the implementation of smart meters.”

He also shared that the CM had facilitated a significant reduction in network charges for rooftop solar power generation, slashing the costs by 50%. This move will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 50 crore to the state’s treasury, he emphasised.

