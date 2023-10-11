Salaries, pension for Madurai Kamaraj University staff pending owing to fund crunch

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Teaching, non-teaching and retired staff of Madurai Kamaraj University haven't received their salary or pension for the month of September owing to the varsity's financial crisis. Urging the authorities to disperse the payment at the earliest, members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) staged a protest on Tuesday.



Speaking to TNIE, a faculty from MKU said the Department of Higher Education hasn't released the funds to the university, demanding the administration to first clear audit objections and revise salaries of administrative staff. "The university needs around Rs 12 crore every month for dispersing salaries and pension. Of this, Rs 4.9 crore will be used to pay pension to 1,165 persons. The remaining amount will be used to pay salaries of 202 UGC-scale teaching staff, 303 administrative staff, and more than 500 consolidated-salaried non-teaching staff," he said.



MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar said Registrar (i/c) G Ramakrishnan has left for Chennai to meet the Principal Secretary for mobilising necessary funds. "The salaries and pension will be paid in one or two days. The Department of Higher Education had asked us to restructure the administrative staff's salary structure. However, the staff have secured judgments in their favour from the Madras High Court. So, there is no plan to restructure their salaries as of now. Meanwhile, clearing of the audit objections is taking time since we have to deal with objections that have accumulated over the past 15 years," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Teaching, non-teaching and retired staff of Madurai Kamaraj University haven't received their salary or pension for the month of September owing to the varsity's financial crisis. Urging the authorities to disperse the payment at the earliest, members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) staged a protest on Tuesday. Speaking to TNIE, a faculty from MKU said the Department of Higher Education hasn't released the funds to the university, demanding the administration to first clear audit objections and revise salaries of administrative staff. "The university needs around Rs 12 crore every month for dispersing salaries and pension. Of this, Rs 4.9 crore will be used to pay pension to 1,165 persons. The remaining amount will be used to pay salaries of 202 UGC-scale teaching staff, 303 administrative staff, and more than 500 consolidated-salaried non-teaching staff," he said. MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar said Registrar (i/c) G Ramakrishnan has left for Chennai to meet the Principal Secretary for mobilising necessary funds. "The salaries and pension will be paid in one or two days. The Department of Higher Education had asked us to restructure the administrative staff's salary structure. However, the staff have secured judgments in their favour from the Madras High Court. So, there is no plan to restructure their salaries as of now. Meanwhile, clearing of the audit objections is taking time since we have to deal with objections that have accumulated over the past 15 years," he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp