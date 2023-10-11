Shops down shutters, Union Govt offices picketed as part of delta bandh for Cauvery water

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Most of the shops in the Cauvery Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts downed shutters and thousands of farmers picketed Union Government offices on Wednesday responding to a call for bandh by the Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection.

In Thanjavur City, all the shops including those located on the main arterial roads of Gandhiji Road, Medical College Road, Pudukkottai Road, Tiruchy Road, and the main markets of Kamaraj Market, Serfoji Market remained closed. Only pharmacies and petrol stations remained open. Buses plied with less number of passengers compared to normal days.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers and members of various political parties took out a rally from Thanjavur's old bus stand and picketed the Divisional office of LIC on Gandhiji Road.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu: Farmers protest by holding rats in their mouths over Cauvery water dispute

The protesters raised slogans demanding the Karnataka Government to release Cauvery water due for Tamil Nadu. They also raised slogans against BJP and Kannada outfits for organizing protests against releasing Cauvery water to TN. They also urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka to release water due for Tamil Nadu.

In Kumbakonam, the farmers and activists laid siege to the Head Post office. More than 500 persons led by Suba Tamizhazhagan, City Secretary of DMK were arrested by police and lodged in a marriage hall.

All the shops in the temple town of Kumbakonam also remained closed.

Tiruvarur saw farmers and members of political parties taking out a procession from the Municipal office and passing through the main thoroughfares before picketing the head post office and blocking the road near the old bus stand. Following the protest bus traffic was affected.

P S Masilamani, General Secretary of Tamilnadu Farmers Association led the protest.

READ MORE | Need to view Cauvery water issue through historical lens: IPS officer C Chandrashekar

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THANJAVUR: Most of the shops in the Cauvery Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts downed shutters and thousands of farmers picketed Union Government offices on Wednesday responding to a call for bandh by the Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection. In Thanjavur City, all the shops including those located on the main arterial roads of Gandhiji Road, Medical College Road, Pudukkottai Road, Tiruchy Road, and the main markets of Kamaraj Market, Serfoji Market remained closed. Only pharmacies and petrol stations remained open. Buses plied with less number of passengers compared to normal days. Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers and members of various political parties took out a rally from Thanjavur's old bus stand and picketed the Divisional office of LIC on Gandhiji Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); READ MORE | Tamil Nadu: Farmers protest by holding rats in their mouths over Cauvery water dispute The protesters raised slogans demanding the Karnataka Government to release Cauvery water due for Tamil Nadu. They also raised slogans against BJP and Kannada outfits for organizing protests against releasing Cauvery water to TN. They also urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka to release water due for Tamil Nadu. In Kumbakonam, the farmers and activists laid siege to the Head Post office. More than 500 persons led by Suba Tamizhazhagan, City Secretary of DMK were arrested by police and lodged in a marriage hall. All the shops in the temple town of Kumbakonam also remained closed. Tiruvarur saw farmers and members of political parties taking out a procession from the Municipal office and passing through the main thoroughfares before picketing the head post office and blocking the road near the old bus stand. Following the protest bus traffic was affected. P S Masilamani, General Secretary of Tamilnadu Farmers Association led the protest. READ MORE | Need to view Cauvery water issue through historical lens: IPS officer C Chandrashekar Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp