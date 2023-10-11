Tamil Nadu MLAs discuss ways to combat climate change

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 60 MLAs from the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly have gathered together to discuss climate change and understand various ways in which it can be combated at their constituency level.

This was the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), a special purpose vehicle, which drives the Climate Change Mission.

TNGCC is Chief Minister MK Stalin's pet project launched in 2021 to professionally manage three critical natural conservation missions – Tamil Nadu Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Green and Tamil Nadu Wetlands.

In a 3-hour long workshop-cum-training session held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Monday evening, the legislators were given a basic understanding of what are the manifestations of climate change and how vulnerable are the local population.

State environment secretary Supriya Sahu told TNIE, on the sidelines of an event "Women & Climate" organised by Poovulagin Nanbargal at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, "All the MLAs were very receptive. We explained in detail what can be done at the grassroots level to mitigate the impacts of climate change. It can be small things like green schools, 100% waste segregation and installing bio-CNG plants, going plastic-free, promoting eco-alternatives, planting native trees in suitable locations etc. The MLAs are now excited and want us to help them implement some of these things."

Environment secretary Supriya Sahu (right) with activist Priya Pillai at the “Women and Climate” event held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women | P Jawahar

G Sundarrajan, coordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal and member of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, said legislators are the first responders when a disaster strikes. "They have first-hand information on how monsoon is playing out locally, the change in cropping patterns etc. So, they should be aware of the adverse impacts of the climate change. For a country to become carbon neutral, the start should be from a constituency level."

TNIE has spoken to several MLAs, who attended the workshop, cutting across party lines and they have appreciated the initiative. However, some opined that the government considering increasing MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds to bring about these changes.

Congress MLA S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode constituency in Kanyakumari, told TNIE: "It is appreciable that the State government is talking about climate change and chalked out various missions. All these will yield results only when necessary funds are released. What I suggested to the government during the workshop was to increase the MLA LAD fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Let the Rs 2 core be Tied Fund exclusively for implementing climate change mitigation measures."

Vijayadharani said she was keen to convert all the government offices, including her office, into green spaces by installing solar panels. "Rather than selecting making one government school into a green school, we can do it at all government schools, which will reduce the consumption of electricity from thermal coal plants. We are ready to support the government in their mission."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: More than 60 MLAs from the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly have gathered together to discuss climate change and understand various ways in which it can be combated at their constituency level. This was the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), a special purpose vehicle, which drives the Climate Change Mission. TNGCC is Chief Minister MK Stalin's pet project launched in 2021 to professionally manage three critical natural conservation missions – Tamil Nadu Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Green and Tamil Nadu Wetlands. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a 3-hour long workshop-cum-training session held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Monday evening, the legislators were given a basic understanding of what are the manifestations of climate change and how vulnerable are the local population. State environment secretary Supriya Sahu told TNIE, on the sidelines of an event "Women & Climate" organised by Poovulagin Nanbargal at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, "All the MLAs were very receptive. We explained in detail what can be done at the grassroots level to mitigate the impacts of climate change. It can be small things like green schools, 100% waste segregation and installing bio-CNG plants, going plastic-free, promoting eco-alternatives, planting native trees in suitable locations etc. The MLAs are now excited and want us to help them implement some of these things." Environment secretary Supriya Sahu (right) with activist Priya Pillai at the “Women and Climate” event held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women | P Jawahar G Sundarrajan, coordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal and member of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, said legislators are the first responders when a disaster strikes. "They have first-hand information on how monsoon is playing out locally, the change in cropping patterns etc. So, they should be aware of the adverse impacts of the climate change. For a country to become carbon neutral, the start should be from a constituency level." TNIE has spoken to several MLAs, who attended the workshop, cutting across party lines and they have appreciated the initiative. However, some opined that the government considering increasing MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds to bring about these changes. Congress MLA S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode constituency in Kanyakumari, told TNIE: "It is appreciable that the State government is talking about climate change and chalked out various missions. All these will yield results only when necessary funds are released. What I suggested to the government during the workshop was to increase the MLA LAD fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Let the Rs 2 core be Tied Fund exclusively for implementing climate change mitigation measures." Vijayadharani said she was keen to convert all the government offices, including her office, into green spaces by installing solar panels. "Rather than selecting making one government school into a green school, we can do it at all government schools, which will reduce the consumption of electricity from thermal coal plants. We are ready to support the government in their mission." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp