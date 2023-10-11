Tamil Nadu's Kaniyur locals oppose move to stop toll exemption

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents from villages near the Kaniyur toll plaza urged the management that the exemption given to villagers from paying tolls should not be withdrawn in the future. They claimed that the toll plaza management has asked the residents to get monthly passes instead of getting an exemption from the toll.

K Velusamy, president of Kaniyur Panchayat said, “The toll plaza management was changed recently. The new management told us that they will cancel the exemption given to residents near the plaza. We strongly objected to their proposal. If there are any changes in the exemption process, we will stage a protest.”

According to sources, residents from villages in 10 km radius of the toll plaza have been given an exemption from paying tolls from 2019.

Residents from Kaniyur and nearby villages can cross the plaza by showing their Aadhaar card. Also, some of the residents living within 5 km from the plaza have been given a concession from paying the toll. They need to pay Rs 150 - Rs 350 for a pass.

S Palanisamy, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, who also resides in Karumathampatti near the plaza said, “If the toll plaza management cancels the exemption, it will heavily affect farmers who drive their vehicles for agricultural purposes on the route.”

When contacted by a staff in toll plaza, he said that they have yet to cancel the exemption given to the locals. “We have decided to convene a meeting with farmers on October 15 before taking further decisions,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Residents from villages near the Kaniyur toll plaza urged the management that the exemption given to villagers from paying tolls should not be withdrawn in the future. They claimed that the toll plaza management has asked the residents to get monthly passes instead of getting an exemption from the toll. K Velusamy, president of Kaniyur Panchayat said, “The toll plaza management was changed recently. The new management told us that they will cancel the exemption given to residents near the plaza. We strongly objected to their proposal. If there are any changes in the exemption process, we will stage a protest.” According to sources, residents from villages in 10 km radius of the toll plaza have been given an exemption from paying tolls from 2019. Residents from Kaniyur and nearby villages can cross the plaza by showing their Aadhaar card. Also, some of the residents living within 5 km from the plaza have been given a concession from paying the toll. They need to pay Rs 150 - Rs 350 for a pass.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); S Palanisamy, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, who also resides in Karumathampatti near the plaza said, “If the toll plaza management cancels the exemption, it will heavily affect farmers who drive their vehicles for agricultural purposes on the route.” When contacted by a staff in toll plaza, he said that they have yet to cancel the exemption given to the locals. “We have decided to convene a meeting with farmers on October 15 before taking further decisions,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp