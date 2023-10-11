Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Servaikaranmadam panchayat forbids movement in areas housing sealed borewells

On August 15, 2022, a resolution was passed prohibiting the collection of water from the sealed borewells and the movement of tankers near the area.  
 

Published: 11th October 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Around 80 per cent borewells in Nellore district are defunct and left uncapped.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The Servaikaranmadam panchayat has finally prohibited tapping of groundwater from sealed borewells and placed a public notice board in the village announcing the decision. Residents in the region have long been protesting against the illegal tapping of groundwater from unauthorised borewells amid a looming water crisis and the failure of monsoon.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued orders in 2017 to stop illegal tapping of groundwater in Servaikaranmadam, and directed the district administration to seal the borewells drilled unlawfully. The district collector also issued an executive order in this regard in 2018. On August 15, 2022, a resolution was passed prohibiting the collection of water from the sealed borewells and the movement of tankers near the area.  

Panchayat president Jebakani Gnanasekar recently installed notice boards in the area in the presence of activist Saravanan and ward members Angelin Jenitta, Chitra Jeyakumar, litigant Velusamy and the villagers. It may be noted that the sealed borewells were unlawfully opened for tapping groundwater repeatedly between 2017 and 2023.

Though the illegal tapping was investigated by the Block Development Officer, and a report was submitted to the sub-collector, no criminal action was initiated against the culprits who removed the government seals on the borewells.

