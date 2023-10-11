Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Woman who died in custody took chemical before arrest’

Police have sent the traces for lab test. Based on test and postmortem reports, the judge will submit a report before the court, sources said. 

Published: 11th October 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Judicial Magistrate V L Santhosh at CMCH mortuary | S Senbagapandiyan

Judicial Magistrate V L Santhosh at CMCH mortuary | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a Salem native, P Thilagavathi, at Alandurai police station, was held on Tuesday. According to sources, the inquiry revealed that she had consumed a chemical substance before being taken into custody, traces of which were found during postmortem. 

Police have sent the traces for a lab test. Based on test and postmortem reports, the judge will submit a report before the court, sources said. Based on the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission, a postmortem was held in the presence of Judicial Magistrate (V) V L Santhosh at 11.30 am at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The woman’s body was later handed over to her family and cremated in the evening. 

The judge visited Alandurai police station in the evening and held an inquiry with the personnel working there and examined the CCTV footage. He also inquired P Pandiyan, husband of the deceased. According to sources, the woman possessed two packets of a white chemical one of which she consumed on Monday when she and her husband were surrounded by police. Another packet was recovered from her dress, which is suspected to be cyanide. 

Meanwhile, Thilagavathi’s first husband Sekar (51) of Karkudalpatti in Namakkal attempted to end his life on Monday night. On Tuesday morning he was discharged from hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death Alandurai police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp