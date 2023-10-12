Home States Tamil Nadu

50 years on, Tiruppur temple in SC settlement gets power supply

Two devotees, Eswaramoorthy and Ashok, are in charge of the temple. The duo’s great-grandfather owned the land near the temple in 1911 and they have records for it.

Published: 12th October 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply tower at Ennore in Chennai –(Express Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A temple at Kothampalayam, a Dalit settlement in Tiruppur city, received power supply on Tuesday, five decades after it was built. A Saravanan , activist who submitted petitions to Tangedco on the issue, told TNIE, “The Pattatharasi temple is more than 140 years old. Though it is located in a Dalit settlement, people from all castes come here.

Two devotees, Eswaramoorthy and Ashok, are in charge of the temple. The duo’s great-grandfather owned the land near the temple in 1911 and they have records for it. Devotees used a power line from a garment unit near the temple for some time. Revenue and TANGEDCO refused to issue power connection citing various reasons. After a long struggle, power supply was given on October 10.”

An official from revenue department said, “The temple was located in poramboke land and is spread over 150 square feet. There was just a mud road leading to the temple. These might have been the reasons for refusing power supply earlier.

Following requests from activists and devotees last week, a team of officials led by Tiruppur (North) Tashildar Maheshwaran inspected the site and the surroundings. The revenue officials found neither the temple nor the mud road could pose any problems to residents and garment unit owners near it. Based on this, they issued a NOC (No Objection Certificate).”

An official from Tangedco said, “I don’t know about the past submission and rejection of applications seeking power connection for the temple. Since the land was categorised under Poramboke land, we did not offer power connection as revenue department might object to it. But since NOC has been provided, we offered a single-phase power connection (commercial) under the name of the president of Sri Pattatharasi Amman Temple.”

