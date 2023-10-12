AIADMK MLAs spar for deputy opposition leader seat, evicted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes following a heated argument between AIADMK leader Edapapdi K Palaniswami and Speaker M Appavu over the allocation of a seat for AIADMK’s deputy opposition leader nominee RB Udhayakumar. Udhayakumar is yet to be assigned a place next to the opposition leader. The argument heated up when the speaker repeatedly asserted the right of allocation of seats in the House rests with him. The situation escalated when O Panneerselvam, who had been expelled from the party, occupied the seat designated for a deputy opposition leader.

A group of AIADMK MLAs surrounded the speaker’s seat, vociferously advocating for the preservation of Assembly traditions. Later, Palaniswami accused the speaker of bias and failing to uphold the Assembly’s customary practices. The verbal duel ended with the eviction of AIADMK MLAs from the House. In his address, Palaniswami explained the party had submitted 10 letters, including nine reminders, to the speaker, urging him to allocate a seat for RB Udhayakumar beside the opposition leader.

Palaniswami highlighted the tradition within the Assembly of allocating seats for deputy opposition leaders next to the opposition leader and pointed out that despite having just 18 members, the Congress was granted two seats for their floor leader and deputy floor leader, positioned side by side. In contrast, the AIADMK, with over 60 members, did not receive the same courtesy from the speaker.

The speaker confirmed the receipt of the letters submitted by AIADMK members and stressed that he had considered them. Regarding the seating arrangement, the speaker said he was adhering to laws and House rules and assured that AIADMK’s representation would be taken into consideration.

As the speaker’s statements was in contrast to AIADMK’s desire to allocate a seat for deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar next to Palaniswami, the opposition MLAs stood up and began chanting slogans. A group of MLAs even gathered in front of the speaker’s podium. The speaker accused them of creating disturbances and suggested that they address intra-party issues outside the Assembly.

The speaker cautioned them and requested they return to their seats. When the slogans continued, the speaker ordered the House marshals to remove the protesting members, resulting in the physical eviction of some from the Assembly.

After their removal, AIADMK MLAs, led by EPS, chanted slogans and marched towards the assembly’s exit gate, demanding the protection of democracy. Following the eviction of AIADMK members, others from the party exited the Assembly, voicing their disapproval of the speaker through slogans.

The debate ultimately concluded with the eviction of AIADMK MLAs. Later, Palaniswami criticised the speaker’s perceived bias, asserting that despite the party’s submission of letters supported by documents, the speaker had failed to address their demands.

