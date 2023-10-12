Home States Tamil Nadu

Copra procurement date extended till November 26 in Madurai

When contacted, Madurai agriculture marketing department's marketing committee's secretary V Mercy Jeyarani said copra will be procured based on its quality.

Published: 12th October 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Copra procurement date extended till November 26 in Madurai

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Heeding to farmers' requests, the agriculture marketing department in Madurai has extended the procurement deadline of coconut and copra at MSP under the Price Support Scheme-2022 by NAFED till November. 

Under the NAFED scheme, procurement of copra and coconut began in April at Rs 10,860 per quintal. Though the target for Madurai was set as 100 tonnes this year, the agriculture marketing department has already purchased 125 tonnes. This is a huge increase from the quantity obtained last year (16.9 tonnes).

As the procurement deadline ended in September, farmers in the district requested the authorities to extend the deadline till November 26. As their demand has now been met, farmers who had registered before September 30 can bring their copra for procurement at Melur and Vadipatti regulatory markets.

When contacted, Madurai agriculture marketing department's marketing committee's secretary V Mercy Jeyarani said copra will be procured based on its quality. "Other particles in the copra had to be less than 1%; fungal growth, blackening and wrinkling in copra should be less than 10% and moisture content should be less than 6%," she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
copra procurement NAFED scheme Madurai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp