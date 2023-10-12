Crop insurance: Farmers intensify protests in Tamil Nadu's Ramnad

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Farmers intensified their protest in the district seeking proper distribution of insurance coverage for crop damages. They claimed the private insurance firm has failed to provide adequate funds for crop damage and requested the district administration to take action towards allowing government firms to insure the crop.



During the 2022 samba season, about 98,35,000 hectares of cultivation area was affected due to drought conditions. Accordingly, a relief of Rs 132 crore and crop insurance cover was released in September and October. However, many farmers said they have not received it.



Official sources stated that as per the reports, all farmers were provided with crop insurance coverage in the district. Earlier this week, farmers from Kadaladi and Mudukulathur blocks staged a protest before the collectorate. RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers have announced a protest at Thiruvadanai Taluk office on Thursday.



According to officials, more than 105 villages cannot claim the insurance coverage as the village achieved the threshold limit (average five years of harvest) as per the insurance company norms. However, farmer leaders from the district pointed out that due to drought and flood conditions, the average harvest has been lesser in the past years in several areas.

"The average harvest report should not be considered and the district administration should take action considering the damage report for this year," they said, adding that the reports must be published online so that farmers can be aware of the statistics. The farmers also alleged that out of the 105 villages, 79 was to be given by a private insurance company.

