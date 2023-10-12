Delay in Avinashi-Athikadavu project cost Tamil Nadu govt Rs 8.13 crore more on power bills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report shows that the Water Resources Department (WRD) had the potential to save Rs 8.13 crore as electricity charges for the Avinashi-Athikadavu project.

“Tamil Nadu government accorded administrative sanction for implementation of Athikadavu - Avinashi scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 1,652 crore in March 2018. The scheme involved pumping of 1.5 TMC of surplus water of Bhavani river and conveying through main pipelines,” the report stated.

The construction of the project commenced in December 2019 and it was scheduled to be completed in January 2022. As of March 2022, 98% of the work was completed and WRD granted an extension till December 2022, the report added.

“As per regulation 31 of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code, the HT consumer should avail the power supply within three months from the date of issue of the Supply Available Notice (SAN) by TANGEDCO. If the HT consumer fails to avail the supply within the period, TANGEDCO is authorised to levy monthly minimum charges from the date of SAN till the date of availing HT supply,” it said.

In March 2020, WRD requested TANGEDCO to provide new HT service connections to the six pumping stations. In September 2020, WRD executed an agreement with TANGEDCO for each pumping station by declaring that the consumer will comply with the terms and conditions, including payment of monthly minimum charges.

After that, TANGEDCO issued SAN to all 20 pumping stations between December 2020 and November 2021. But, as the pipeline and pump house works were incomplete, WRD could not avail HT power. This had resulted in an avoidable expenditure of Rs 8.13 crore towards payment of minimum charges to TANGEDCO from the date of SAN to December 2021.

