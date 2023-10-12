ED plea to join probe against fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan adjourned to Nov 1

Home States Tamil Nadu

The DVAC earlier petitioned the court stating that they had examined all the witnesses and completed 80% of the investigation.

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The Thoothukudi Principal District Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to join the DVAC investigation against Fisheries and Fisheries Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, his wife, two sons and brothers, in a disproportionate assets case to November 1. 

The probe pertains to a complaint alleging that Radhakrishnan amassed properties to the tune of Rs 4.90 crore disproportionate to his income between 2001 and 2006, when he was a minister in the then AIADMK government. The ED had filed a petition to implead itself in the case on April 18. The DVAC earlier petitioned the court stating that they had examined all the witnesses and completed 80% of the investigation.

After hearing the arguments of advocate Ramesh, the counsel representing the ED, Principal District Judge Selvam on Wednesday postponed the case to November 1. The counsel for the minister did not appear in the court.

