Health dept forms panel to audit maternal deaths in Tamil Nadu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The health department has constituted a state-level committee led by Mission Director of National Health Mission (MDNHM) Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to audit maternal deaths across the state.



District collector MS Sangeetha sent a letter to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi alleging that GRH medical officers fabricated the case sheets of two maternal deaths, based on her audit. Following this, a committee inquired with the medical officers and staff working in Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in connection with the maternal death on October 2 and submitted the report.



Meanwhile, GRH doctors have been boycotting elective surgeries since October 3. They announced that from October 12, no family planning surgeries will be performed. GRH gynacologists staged a protest in front of the IMA hall on Wednesday demanding the state government to suspend the CHO. Minister for Health M Subramanian has called the office bearers of TNGDA for a peace talk at 12 pm on Thursday.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from health department said the inquiry report have not blamed the doctors working in GRH and UPHCs. They said the maternal deaths of Semmalar and Kuppi were due to cardiac issues.

"Demanding the CHO's suspension is due to ego clash. But, we accepted to reduce stress of obstetrics gynaecologists. Director of National Health Mission and Director of Medical Education spoke to OGs of GRH and other hospitals for improving maternal death audit. Following their representation, the state level committee has been formed," he said, adding that senior medical officers are trying to convince doctors of TNGDA to sort out the issues. A G.O. about the state level committee will be passed very soon, the official added.

