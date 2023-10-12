NIA raids Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary's house, seizes cell phone

By Express News Service

MADURAI: NIA sleuths seized a cell phone and two SIM cards from the state general secretary of Wahdat E Islami Hind A Mohammed Thajudeen Hamith alias Usman Kalith (37) in Madurai on Wednesday. Sources said the officials conducted an inquiry for over two hours with Thajudeen at the police club in Madurai. Earlier, the officials conducted a raid at his house for around one hour.



Addressing media persons after the inquiry, Thajudeen said he was inquired with in connection with an NIA case and that he has no role in the case. "The BJP-led union government through NIA has been targeting and threatening Muslims," he added.



The NIA is yet to make an official statement about the inquiry. Local police said he was inquired with in connection to a case filed by NIA over some person's presence among those gathered to witness the Prime Minister in Bihar in 2022. Thajudeen hails from Samayar Santhu of Kajimar Street in Madurai city. The Madurai city police beefed up security in the locality.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: NIA sleuths seized a cell phone and two SIM cards from the state general secretary of Wahdat E Islami Hind A Mohammed Thajudeen Hamith alias Usman Kalith (37) in Madurai on Wednesday. Sources said the officials conducted an inquiry for over two hours with Thajudeen at the police club in Madurai. Earlier, the officials conducted a raid at his house for around one hour. Addressing media persons after the inquiry, Thajudeen said he was inquired with in connection with an NIA case and that he has no role in the case. "The BJP-led union government through NIA has been targeting and threatening Muslims," he added. The NIA is yet to make an official statement about the inquiry. Local police said he was inquired with in connection to a case filed by NIA over some person's presence among those gathered to witness the Prime Minister in Bihar in 2022. Thajudeen hails from Samayar Santhu of Kajimar Street in Madurai city. The Madurai city police beefed up security in the locality. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp