Home States Tamil Nadu

Severe action will be taken against Pocso accused: CM Stalin

The incident took place at Mukkombu in Trichy district on October 4.

Published: 12th October 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that his government would take stern action against those individuals accused in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and sexual abuse. His reply came as a response to a call attention motion raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami concerning the sexual abuse of a minor girl by four police personnel stationed at various locations.

The incident took place at Mukkombu in Trichy district on October 4. The four police officers sexually assaulted the minor girl chasing away her companion while the two were at Mukkombu. On the action taken, Stalin said the accused including Jeeyapuram police SI Sasikumar, Navalpattu police station constable Prasath, and two other police personnel - Sankar Raja Pandian and Sidhardh - were placed in judicial custody. Additionally, all four police personnel were suspended following an investigation.

Stalin emphasised that departmental proceedings have been initiated. He further assured that the current government is committed to taking severe actions against those involved in Pocso and sexual abuse cases

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin POCSO Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp