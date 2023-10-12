Severe action will be taken against Pocso accused: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that his government would take stern action against those individuals accused in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and sexual abuse. His reply came as a response to a call attention motion raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami concerning the sexual abuse of a minor girl by four police personnel stationed at various locations.

The incident took place at Mukkombu in Trichy district on October 4. The four police officers sexually assaulted the minor girl chasing away her companion while the two were at Mukkombu. On the action taken, Stalin said the accused including Jeeyapuram police SI Sasikumar, Navalpattu police station constable Prasath, and two other police personnel - Sankar Raja Pandian and Sidhardh - were placed in judicial custody. Additionally, all four police personnel were suspended following an investigation.

Stalin emphasised that departmental proceedings have been initiated. He further assured that the current government is committed to taking severe actions against those involved in Pocso and sexual abuse cases

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that his government would take stern action against those individuals accused in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and sexual abuse. His reply came as a response to a call attention motion raised by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami concerning the sexual abuse of a minor girl by four police personnel stationed at various locations. The incident took place at Mukkombu in Trichy district on October 4. The four police officers sexually assaulted the minor girl chasing away her companion while the two were at Mukkombu. On the action taken, Stalin said the accused including Jeeyapuram police SI Sasikumar, Navalpattu police station constable Prasath, and two other police personnel - Sankar Raja Pandian and Sidhardh - were placed in judicial custody. Additionally, all four police personnel were suspended following an investigation. Stalin emphasised that departmental proceedings have been initiated. He further assured that the current government is committed to taking severe actions against those involved in Pocso and sexual abuse casesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp