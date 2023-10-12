Tamil Nadu fire dept failed to respond in 10 mins in 80 per cent of cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 83% of calls received by the state fire service department were not attended to within ten minutes, according to the CAG audit of calls made to the department between August 2021 to March 2022. Out of 46,902 calls analysed, 8,598 calls (18.33%) were not undertaken as the callers or the public themselves put out fires or rescued people in need.

“On further analysis of the remaining 35,309 calls, it was found that 83% of fire calls and 82% of rescue calls were not attended within the prescribed 10 minutes,” states the report. According to the policy note of the Government of Tamil Nadu (2016-17), the targeted response time in Chennai City is approximately six minutes and in other areas, it is less than 10 minutes.

The audit observed that an inadequate number of fire and rescue service stations (FRSS), a shortage of vehicles and manpower, were the reasons for the delay. “Government replied (January) that the targeted response time of 10 minutes for urban areas and 20 minutes for rural areas will be achieved in due course of time,” said the report. Audit added that having adequate FRSSs, vehicles and manpower was a prerequisite for achieving the targeted response time.

