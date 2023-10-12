Two Sri Lankan Tamils held over illegal entry; One arrested for harbouring them

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after police forces found a Sri Lankan registered boat near Mandapam shores, two Sri Lankan Tamils have been arrested and booked under multiple charges on Wednesday over illegal entry. A person in the Mandapam refugee camp was also arrested for harbouring the accused. The Sri Lankan Tamils were identified as Roshan @ Jagan (28), who resides in Pechalai in Mannar region, and Nagendhiran (50) from Mannar region. Robinson @ Gugan (26) was arrested for harbouring the two.



Preliminary inquiry revealed that they reached Munaikadu seashore near Mandabam through illegal ferrying. The boat was seized near on Tuesday evening. "Roshan came to India In 1995 with his family and settled in the refugee camp at Mandapam. He left to Sri Lanka in 2019. He was a history-sheeter and have been lodged in Vavuniya prison for seven months. Nagendhiran came to India in 1991 and stayed at the refugee camp in Gummidipoondi till 2020. He has four daughters and a son, who are in various refugee camps across Tamil Nadu," said sources.



To secure the two Sri Lankan Tamils, three teams were deputed. Both were arrested near the Colonial Bungalow. A case was registered by Mandapam Marine police under sections 14 (c) of Foreigners Act 1946 r/w 3(a) 6(a) of Passport (Entry into India) Rule 1950 and 120, 212 of IPC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after police forces found a Sri Lankan registered boat near Mandapam shores, two Sri Lankan Tamils have been arrested and booked under multiple charges on Wednesday over illegal entry. A person in the Mandapam refugee camp was also arrested for harbouring the accused. The Sri Lankan Tamils were identified as Roshan @ Jagan (28), who resides in Pechalai in Mannar region, and Nagendhiran (50) from Mannar region. Robinson @ Gugan (26) was arrested for harbouring the two. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they reached Munaikadu seashore near Mandabam through illegal ferrying. The boat was seized near on Tuesday evening. "Roshan came to India In 1995 with his family and settled in the refugee camp at Mandapam. He left to Sri Lanka in 2019. He was a history-sheeter and have been lodged in Vavuniya prison for seven months. Nagendhiran came to India in 1991 and stayed at the refugee camp in Gummidipoondi till 2020. He has four daughters and a son, who are in various refugee camps across Tamil Nadu," said sources. To secure the two Sri Lankan Tamils, three teams were deputed. Both were arrested near the Colonial Bungalow. A case was registered by Mandapam Marine police under sections 14 (c) of Foreigners Act 1946 r/w 3(a) 6(a) of Passport (Entry into India) Rule 1950 and 120, 212 of IPC. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp