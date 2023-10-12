‘Udhaya’s Sanatana speech violates his oath of office’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin has violated Article 25 of the Constitution said the counsel for the petitioners seeking a quo warranto order challenging his authority to continue in the office of minister following the controversial speech on Sanatana, on Wednesday.

Advocate TV Ramanujam, appearing for one of the petitioners in the cases relating to the row over Sanatana Dharma, said by saying that Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated, he had committed a gross violation of the fundamental rights and Article 25 of the Constitution.

He made the submissions before Justice Anita Sumanth of Madras High Court during the hearing on the three petitions filed against Udhayanidhi, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu and Lok Sabha Member A Raja.

Udhayanidhi had also violated the oath of office, he said. “He is an MLA and a minister. How can the government call for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma,” he questioned when the judge asked wouldn’t the comments fall under free speech. Justice adjourned the hearing for Thursday.

