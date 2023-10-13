After talks, elementary school teachers decide not to protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following talks with the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday evening, the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations Joint Action Committee (TETO JAC) announced they are withdrawing the protest that was planned to be held at Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Valaagam on October 13 stressing on a charter of 30-point demands.

The office-bearers of the committee said the minister assured them that their major demands including relieving the teachers from uploading data on the Education Management Information System and restoration of incentives for higher education would be fulfilled.

The functionaries said the minister assured them 11 of the demands would be fulfilled and the rest would be brought to the knowledge of the CM. “Hence, we have decided to conduct a meeting at the Rajarathinam stadium instead of the protest,” they added.

