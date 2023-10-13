Body of child exhumed for autopsy as father suspects foul play in her death

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The body of a one-and-half-year-old girl child was exhumed in KG Chavadi on Thursday, 23 days after she was buried, as the child’s father raised doubts over the death.

After conducting a post-mortem examination in the graveyard, Thondamuthur police buried the body there. According to police, Dhanvika Sri, daughter of Lurthuraj and Ranjitham was residing with the parents at Nethajipuram near KG Chavadi.

Last September, Ranjitham went to her mother’s house at Kalikkanaickenpalayam after a dispute with her husband. On September 16, the child was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of heart problems and died the next day. She was buried in Nethaji Nagar burial ground the next day.

After 23 days, the child’s father lodged a complaint with Thondamuthur police suspecting foul play in the death and demanded a post-mortem examination. Based on his complaint, the police booked the case under section 174 CrPC and exhumed the body on Thursday.

A team of doctors from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in front of the revenue and police officials conducted the post-mortem. Officials said that no internal or external injuries were found on the child’s body. After receiving the postmortem report, further investigation will be initiated, said police.

