Breakfast, van bring more tribal kids to school 

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Emulating the state government’s free breakfast scheme to students of classes 1 to 5, elected representatives of Gudalur Municipality, including the president, vice president and six councillors, are serving breakfast to tribal students of classes 6 to 10 at the high school in Power House area at Barali in Karamadai. They also operate a vehicle to pick up and drop students protecting them from wild animal threats.

The initiative yielded good results as around 15 students, who were irregular to school, are now attending classes regularly.

A Anusiya, a Class 9 student, from Barlikadu, told TNIE, “Since my mother has health problems, my grandmother is taking care of me and my sister. As my mother is not active, we did not eat breakfast on most days and walked to school on an empty stomach. I felt tired many days and could not concentrate on the lessons.” But the breakfast scheme has changed her life. She said she is happy like other students as tasty breakfast is served in the school daily.

Another class 9 student, S Rubini, from the same settlement, said, “After the introduction of free van transport, around 20 students including myself come to the school on time without any animal threat. By the time we reach school, breakfast will be ready.”

“Earlier, we came to the school at 11.30 am as a government bus was operated to our settlement after 11 o’clock. Now we come to school on time. Besides, we feel van transport is safe as wild animal threat is high in forest areas,”she added.

HM of the school G Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, “After this initiative, 16 students, especially girl children are attending the class regularly and their education has improved. Earlier, students were irregular due to lack of breakfast and transport.”

Gudalur municipality president A Arivarasu, who took this initiative, told TNIE, “When I attended a government function at Athikadavu, people from the Baralikadu requested me to serve breakfast to students. I decided to do it using my honorarium of Rs 15,000.”

“I shared the idea with the vice president and ward members and they volunteered to share their honorarium for this. With their support, this scheme begun at school in August. Around 56 students are benefiting now. We spend Rs 40,000 per month on the scheme,” he added. He appointed two cooks in the school to prepare breakfast and pays them salary of Rs 5,000 each from his pocket.

A social worker, J Alex who is operating a van for the students told TNIE, “The van covers ten tribal settlements such as Athikadavu, Korappathy, etc following which the student count has increased. The president gives Rs 15,000 every month to pay the EMI for the van.” A parent, M Vanitha at Korappathy told TNIE that due to breakfast and transport arrangements, my two girl children’s education have been ensured.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Emulating the state government’s free breakfast scheme to students of classes 1 to 5, elected representatives of Gudalur Municipality, including the president, vice president and six councillors, are serving breakfast to tribal students of classes 6 to 10 at the high school in Power House area at Barali in Karamadai. They also operate a vehicle to pick up and drop students protecting them from wild animal threats. The initiative yielded good results as around 15 students, who were irregular to school, are now attending classes regularly. A Anusiya, a Class 9 student, from Barlikadu, told TNIE, “Since my mother has health problems, my grandmother is taking care of me and my sister. As my mother is not active, we did not eat breakfast on most days and walked to school on an empty stomach. I felt tired many days and could not concentrate on the lessons.” But the breakfast scheme has changed her life. She said she is happy like other students as tasty breakfast is served in the school daily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another class 9 student, S Rubini, from the same settlement, said, “After the introduction of free van transport, around 20 students including myself come to the school on time without any animal threat. By the time we reach school, breakfast will be ready.” “Earlier, we came to the school at 11.30 am as a government bus was operated to our settlement after 11 o’clock. Now we come to school on time. Besides, we feel van transport is safe as wild animal threat is high in forest areas,”she added. HM of the school G Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, “After this initiative, 16 students, especially girl children are attending the class regularly and their education has improved. Earlier, students were irregular due to lack of breakfast and transport.” Gudalur municipality president A Arivarasu, who took this initiative, told TNIE, “When I attended a government function at Athikadavu, people from the Baralikadu requested me to serve breakfast to students. I decided to do it using my honorarium of Rs 15,000.” “I shared the idea with the vice president and ward members and they volunteered to share their honorarium for this. With their support, this scheme begun at school in August. Around 56 students are benefiting now. We spend Rs 40,000 per month on the scheme,” he added. He appointed two cooks in the school to prepare breakfast and pays them salary of Rs 5,000 each from his pocket. A social worker, J Alex who is operating a van for the students told TNIE, “The van covers ten tribal settlements such as Athikadavu, Korappathy, etc following which the student count has increased. The president gives Rs 15,000 every month to pay the EMI for the van.” A parent, M Vanitha at Korappathy told TNIE that due to breakfast and transport arrangements, my two girl children’s education have been ensured. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp