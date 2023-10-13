 HC directs Tangedco to pay Rs 10 lakh solatium in teen's death by electrocution case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed Tangedco to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to a woman in connection with the death of her son, who was electrocuted after he came into contact with a sagging electric wire, in 2016. The court's order came in response to the petitioner's prayer for a solatium of Rs 15 lakh.

Justice S Srimathy, responding to a PIL filed by Devi, mother of the deceased, seeking Rs 15 lakh compensation, said Hariharan (16) was electrocuted to death on Oct 13, 2016, when he was walking in a farmland along with Ganesh Pandiyan. Hariharan, who was a second-year student of mechanical engineering at a polytechnic college at Keelakarai, came into contact with a low-lying electric wire at Adanthanarkottai in RS Mangalam. A criminal case was registered shortly after.



The court said Devi contended that her son's death was caused by the negligence of Tangedco in maintaining the electric pole and wire. It is an admitted fact that there was a low-lying live wire and Tangedco was bound to maintain it, or the sagging ought to have been rectified. So, Tangedco is responsible for the death, the bench added.



The court further said according to proceedings, Tangedco ought to pay Rs 5 lakh for any death caused by electrocution. In this case, since negligence was on the part of Tangedco, this court is fixing the liability on the respondents. The deceased person was only 16 years old, hence the adequate compensation would be Rs 10 lakh, the court said, and directed Tangedco to pay the sum within eight weeks.

