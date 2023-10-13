Isha’s tree cultivation seminar on Oct 15 to help farmers reap profit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isha’s Cauvery Calling Movement is all set to conduct a seminar titled ‘Profiting in Crores through Sandalwood Cultivation for the Common Man’ at Palladam in Tiruppur district on October 15.

The seminar is aimed at promoting tree cultivation in rainfed land of Tamil Nadu and to take sandalwood cultivation to farmers. More than 2,000 farmers are expected to participate in the seminar.

Speaking about the seminar, Thamizhmaaran of Isha said 50% of the total cultivated land in Tamil Nadu is rainfed. “Farmers can earn a good income by planting timber trees in these land. Sandalwood, redwood, blackbead, mahua or butternut tree, neem tree, lebbeck tree, and Indian blackberry tree are suitable trees for rainfed cultivation.Farmers are assured of good income in the future as these trees are of high value. Forestry scientists and pioneering farmers will explain sandalwood cultivation techniques, sales opportunities, and conservation methods in the seminar,” he said.

The seminar and training programme on sandalwood cultivation training will be held at Duraisamy’s sandalwood farm at Palladam, Tirupur district. Farmers who want to participate in the programme can contact 94425 90079, and 94425 90081 for booking.

