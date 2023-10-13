Madras HC orders notice to minister I Periyasamy in suo motu revision
Published: 13th October 2023
CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran on Thursday ordered notice to minister I Periyasamy on a suo motu revision case against his acquittal by a special court for MP/MLAs cases in connection with allotting a housing plot in Chennai to Ganesan, a personal security officer to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, in violation of procedures.
When the case came up for hearing, counsel for the minister said that notice was not served so far. Subsequently, the judge directed serving notices at both his residences in Chennai and Dindigul and adjourned the case to November 1.
Meanwhile, the judge posted the suo motu revision case against former AIADMK minister B Valarmathi to November 6. The revision was taken against the order of acquittal in a disproportionate assets case.