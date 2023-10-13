Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai bench of Madras HC denies bail to Varichur Selvam

In the petition, Selvam said he was arrested by Villor police in connection with the murder of Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran, who was reported missing initially.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail petition filed by history sheeter K Varichur Selvam (55), who was arrested in a murder case. The petition was heard by Justice V Sivagnanam.

In the petition, Selvam said he was arrested by Villor police in connection with the murder of Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran, who was reported missing initially. The missing petition said Bhuvaneshwaran's wife Sungantha did not mention any relationship between him and her husband, but only wanted to know about his whereabouts.

The petitioner further said he was formally arrested by Madurai police when he was already in jail for more than 90 days in connection with another murder case in Virudhunagar district. He claimed there was no material evidence for his involvement in the case, registered five years ago. The police foists all man-missing cases in Southern India on me as they are all known to me, this is because police do not want him to come out on statutory bail, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court K Varichur Selvam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp