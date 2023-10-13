Madurai bench of Madras HC denies bail to Varichur Selvam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail petition filed by history sheeter K Varichur Selvam (55), who was arrested in a murder case. The petition was heard by Justice V Sivagnanam.



In the petition, Selvam said he was arrested by Villor police in connection with the murder of Bhuvaneshwaran alias Easwaran, who was reported missing initially. The missing petition said Bhuvaneshwaran's wife Sungantha did not mention any relationship between him and her husband, but only wanted to know about his whereabouts.



The petitioner further said he was formally arrested by Madurai police when he was already in jail for more than 90 days in connection with another murder case in Virudhunagar district. He claimed there was no material evidence for his involvement in the case, registered five years ago. The police foists all man-missing cases in Southern India on me as they are all known to me, this is because police do not want him to come out on statutory bail, he added.

