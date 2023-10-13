Home States Tamil Nadu

NOC mandatory for high-rises, plan nod may take more time

Now, the application has to be submitted along with environmental clearance, structural stability certificate and NOC, and housing and commercial projects could get delayed further.

Published: 13th October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose | Martin Louis.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Developers are worried a lot that planning permission for high-rise buildings in the Chennai Metropolitan Area could be delayed further. Housing and Urban Development Department has done away with conditional approvals for environment clearance, structural stability and fire service, which were in place since 2014.

It has been the norm that developers will apply for NoCs from the respective department while the application is submitted. Once the GO is passed and published in the Gazette, NOCs are provided by the respective departments.

Now, the application has to be submitted along with environmental clearance, structural stability certificate and NOC, and housing and commercial projects could get delayed further. “The government has so many checks and balances in place. We urge the housing secretary to continue with the same process as it would benefit the industry,” said a developer.

Housing Secretary S Apoorva, who brought in the change, said, “We decided to do  away with conditional approvals as there have been a lot of complaints.” This norm was changed two days ago after developers approached Chief Minister M K Stalin over the delay in clearing proposals. 

Apoorva, in a  communique, said applications should have a structural stability certificate, environmental clearance certificate and NOC from the fire service department as it concerns the safety of occupants and it is pointless to examine the proposals without that.

Developers allege that proposals have been sent to the housing secretary of which a few without the requisite NOCs got approved while the remaining were returned. Apporva said, “Initially, a few files were considered but when I found that a few of the applications don’t have even a basic plan, the files were returned.”

Recently, Credai expressed concern over pending high-rise building files awaiting approval. Credai said some files that received clearance during the panel meeting held on May 22 have not made progress towards final approval despite multiple representations. “The delay in processing HRB files is causing considerable hardship and these delays translate into substantial financial setbacks, hampering the growth and development of the real estate sector,” Credai said in a letter to the chief minister recently. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housing and Urban Development Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp