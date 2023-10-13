Quo warranto writ cannot be issued for removal of a minister: TN to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the High Court that a quo warranto writ cannot be issued for the removal of either a minister or an MP or MLA.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before Justice Anita Sumanth while appearing for the government in the hearing on petitions questioning the continuance of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and MP A Raja due to the remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

The AG said the court does not have the power to remove a member of an elected house or a minister. Only the appointing authority can do so with the aid and advice of the CM and to issue a quo warranto writ, the respondent must have been disqualified to hold office. A minister holds office at the pleasure of the governor. The pleasure can be withdrawn only on the advice of the CM.

Shunmugasundaram said that breach of oath of office is only a breach of trust as per the constitutional bench of the SC and no quo warranto lies for breach of oath. Since it is a constitutional matter, it is advisable the court decides only the points which necessarily arise for the determination of the facts of the case.

Senior counsel TV Ramanujam, G Rajagopalan and G Karthikeyan argued for the petitioners belonging to the Hindu Munnani stressing an order of quo warranto. Senior counsel P Wilson, N Jothi and R Viduthalai representing the ministers and the MP, objected to them and pressed for the court to dismiss the petitions as they were not maintainable. The judge adjourned the hearing to October 16.

