Rs 9.4 crore given to 20 TN athletes who won medals at Asian Games

CHENNAI: India had a record haul of 107 medals in the 19th Asian Games in China. All the medal winners from Tamil Nadu in both team and individual events were felicitated and honoured at a glittering function here on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the athletes from the state for their splendid show and urged them to bring more laurels to the country and state. Squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik thanked the chief minister for his invaluable support and insisted that the Tamil Nadu government and SDAT initiatives will inspire athletes to win more medals for the country and state. Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan thanked the SDAT for organising the function for all the medal winners of the Asian Games.

“I am fortunate and blessed that I have won silver medal in Asian Games on behalf of Tamil Nadu. But this definitely not would possible without SDAT. Thanks for the support, for the opportunity given to me, to have best coaches and for travel abroad,’’ said Ramkumar. Stalin also handed over cash awards totalling Rs 9.4 crore to 20 medal winners from the state.

