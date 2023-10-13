Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 9.4 crore given to 20 TN athletes who won medals at Asian Games

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the athletes from the state for their splendid show and urged them to bring more laurels to the country and state.

Published: 13th October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin with the athletes from the state who bagged medals at the Asian Games | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India had a record haul of 107 medals in the 19th Asian Games in China. All the medal winners from Tamil Nadu in both team and individual events were felicitated and honoured at a glittering function here on Thursday. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the athletes from the state for their splendid show and urged them to bring more laurels to the country and state. Squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik thanked the chief minister for his invaluable support and insisted that the Tamil Nadu government and SDAT initiatives will inspire athletes to win more medals for the country and state. Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan thanked the SDAT for organising the function for all the medal winners of the Asian Games.

“I am fortunate and blessed that I have won silver medal in Asian Games on behalf of Tamil Nadu. But this definitely not would possible without SDAT. Thanks for the support, for the opportunity given to me, to have best coaches and for travel abroad,’’ said Ramkumar. Stalin also handed over cash awards totalling Rs 9.4 crore to 20 medal winners from the state.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games MK Stalin Udhayanidhi Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp