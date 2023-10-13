Tamil Nadu to seek 14K cusecs water at CWMA meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday said Tamil Nadu will seek 14,000 cusecs of water for a certain period to save the standing crops in delta districts when the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meets on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 16 days. However, Karnataka has said that it can’t release water as the state needs water for future needs.

When asked about the reasons for both CWRC and CWMA directing a very low quantity of water for Tamil Nadu despite the state demanding more, Duraimurugan said, “Till October 11, Tamil Nadu received 4.21 tmcft of water. Karnataka has been releasing whatever CWRC and CWMA directed so far. But we will be placing our demand before the CWMA meeting on Friday.”

Responding to a question, the minister said water cannot be released from Mettur dam hereafter this year since the dam has reached its dead storage level. Arrangements will be made to supply drinking water.

The resolution adopted by the Assembly urging the union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water has been sent to the centre.

