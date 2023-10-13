TNIE Impact: Long overdue: Freedom fighter's daughter gets free house patta, loan for her son

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after TNIE covered 75-year-old Indra, daughter of late freedom fighter Shanmugam Chettiar, who demanded assistance for a better life for herself and her disabled son, Thoothukudi District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj allotted her a house patta and a three-wheeler for her son, on October 8.

On September 26, TNIE carried a news article under the title 'Freedom fighter's daughter seeks house, loan for her son'. Indra had attended the grievance redressal meeting with a copper plate that symbolised her father's role in the freedom movement and was the only family property that she said she owned.



Mother of two, Indra said she lives with her disabled son M Balasundara Ganesan (45) in a rented house in Mapilaiyoorani, near Thalamuthunagar, and makes a living by selling gunny bags. Ganesan works as a wage labourer.

Recently, Indra appealed to the state government to help them with a house, while Ganesan demanded a vehicle and loan facility to run a decent life. When the issue was brought to the knowledge of collector Senthil Raj, he directed revenue officials to inquire about Indra and her son. The officials reported back that Indra had no house and her son had a disability of 55%. As a result, the collector sanctioned a free house site patta for Indra and hiked the pension for Ganesan to Rs 2000.



Speaking to TNIE, collector Senthil Raj said that the patta was allotted at Tharuvaikulam in Ottapidaram taluk, and the officials handed a copy to Indra. Ganesan's request for a three-wheeler scooter is under process. He has also recommended the welfare department for the disabled to provide subsidy loans for self-employment, he said.

