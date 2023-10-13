Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB removes coir units from orange category

The decision comes following numerous representations from various associations of coir exporters and manufacturers. 

A coir worker, pounds coconut husk ( Representational image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday withdrew the categorisation of coir units under the orange category, which means they will now be categorised under the green or white category. The decision comes following numerous representations from various associations of coir exporters and manufacturers. 

“Considering the coir industry is one of the vital agro-based cottage-type industries in the state contributing significantly to the creation of livelihood in major coconut growing districts and to encourage the cottage type MSME sector for the production of eco-friendly products, TNPCB withdraws the proceeding regarding the categorisation of coconut husk retting/de-fibres/pith processing under the orange category,” a release said.

Studies show how these industries destroyed farming and polluted groundwater. TNIE had visited Pollachi recently and found acres of coconut farms being leased out by farmers to industries to set up coir pith yards. Farms used as pith yards have become infertile and the damage is almost irreversible.

